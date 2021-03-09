Congress MLA urges Himachal govt to implement 6th pay panel recommendations

Left Menu

Congress MLA Asha Kumari on Tuesday urged the Himachal Pradesh government to announce the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations for its employees on the pattern of Punjab. Participating in a discussion in the Assembly here, Asha Kumari said the Punjab government made an announcement in this regard in its Budget presented on Monday. But no such mention was made in the Budget document of the state though Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had assured the House that the Himachal government will implement the recommendations as and when done by Punjab.

Now, the state government will have to implement recommendations from the day done by Punjab, she added. Accusing the government of gender bias, Asha Kumari said elderly men in the age group of 65-69 should also have been provided a pension of Rs 1,000 per month as done for elderly women under the Swaran Jayanti Nari Sambal Yojana. Similarly, women from all BPL families should have been provided Rs 31,000 as “shagun” at the time of their marriage instead of announcing this grant only for those from SC, ST and other backward classes, she added.

