Left Menu

Mamata rejects "outsider" tag in Nandigram

Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal, she said.Adhikari has often called himself bhoomiputra son of the soil while seeking to get back at the TMC supremo who has been targeting the BJP with the party of outsiders barb.Accusing Adhikari of trying to incite communal passions, Banerjee said,Those who have sold their souls to the outsiders are insulting the Nandigram land acquisition movement by playing the communal card. Some people are talking about 7030 ratio of Hindu- Muslim population.

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:59 IST
Mamata rejects "outsider" tag in Nandigram

Coming down hard on those calling her an outsider in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday for them people ''coming from Gujarat'' are insiders.

Addressing booth-level TMC workers a day ahead of filing her nomination for the seat, Banerjee said people who had ''sold their souls to outsiders from Gujarat'' are insulting the Nandigram movement by playing the communal card.

Banerjee is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in the high-profile seat.

Without naming Adhikari even once, Banerjee said she had made up her mind to contest either from the Singur or Nandigram--the two cradles of anti-land acquisition movement-- that catapulted her to power in 2011.

She said she decided to contest from Nandigram because of overwhelming response of the people.

''I have heard some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I am amazed. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was also not born here. Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal,'' she said.

Adhikari has often called himself ''bhoomiputra'' (son of the soil) while seeking to get back at the TMC supremo who has been targeting the BJP with the ''party of outsiders'' barb.

Accusing Adhikari of trying to incite communal passions, Banerjee said,''Those who have sold their souls to the outsiders are insulting the Nandigram land acquisition movement by playing the communal card.'' ''Some people are talking about 70:30 ratio (of Hindu- Muslim population). Those doing that are insulting the sacred Nandigram movement which people of both communities fought together. People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 when polling is held,'' she asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

500 flag masts, culture events on freedom movement announced in Delhi budget

From installing 500 flag masts to holding programmes on the lives of freedom fighters, the Delhi government announced a slew of measures on Tuesday to promote patriotism and mark the 75th year of Indias independence.The Rs 69,000-crore budg...

GST fraud of Rs 20,124 cr detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM

The government has detected GST fraud of Rs 20,124 crore between November 9, 2020, and January 31, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing o...

Meghan Markle takes dig at paparazzi, says 'everyone has basic right to privacy'

During a recent in-depth interview with the American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle took a dig at UK paparazzi, over hindering her private life. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that everyone has a basic right to privacy.Accord...

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, Kyodo says

Japans government has decided to stage this summers Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021