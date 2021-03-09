Left Menu

Maharashtra govt announces SIT probe in MP Mohan Delkar's death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:06 IST
Maharashtra govt announces SIT probe in MP Mohan Delkar's death

(Eds: adding quotes) Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI)Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the alleged suicide of Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar in Mumbai last month.

The statement came amid the opposition BJP's demand of arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of the SUV with explosives found outside Mukesh Ambani's house.

The unrelated but mysterious deaths of Delkar and Hiran rocked the house during the day, leading to several adjournments.

Delkar, a seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22.

His suicide note mentioned administrator of the Union Territory Praful Kheda Patel, who was earlier a minister in the Narendra Modi-led cabinet in Gujarat, Deshmukh told the Assembly.

''In his suicide note, Delkar has said he was being harassed and was under pressure from Praful Patel who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli,'' the minister said.

The suicide note also mentioned that he was getting threats from Patel that he will be ''finished off'' from social life, Deshmukh added.

''Delkar's wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns,'' the NCP minister added.

Delkar had also stated that he was ending life in Mumbai as he had faith in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state government, Deshmukh added.

Earlier, IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Shrivastav from Madhya Pradesh had ended life in Nagpur as he felt that ''he will not get justice in Raipur, in a BJP-ruled state'', the minister said.

BJP MLAs quickly pointed out that the officer was from Chhattisgarh.

''The home minister feels happy that people come to Maharashtra to commit suicide. He does not even know that Raipur is in Chhattisgarh and not in Madhya Pradesh,'' Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said.

Deshmukh said he had already corrected himself.

But not relenting, Fadnavis asked if it was a matter of pride that people came to Maharashtra to end life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

500 flag masts, culture events on freedom movement announced in Delhi budget

From installing 500 flag masts to holding programmes on the lives of freedom fighters, the Delhi government announced a slew of measures on Tuesday to promote patriotism and mark the 75th year of Indias independence.The Rs 69,000-crore budg...

GST fraud of Rs 20,124 cr detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM

The government has detected GST fraud of Rs 20,124 crore between November 9, 2020, and January 31, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing o...

Meghan Markle takes dig at paparazzi, says 'everyone has basic right to privacy'

During a recent in-depth interview with the American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle took a dig at UK paparazzi, over hindering her private life. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that everyone has a basic right to privacy.Accord...

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, Kyodo says

Japans government has decided to stage this summers Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021