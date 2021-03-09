Patnaik sad over loss of lives in Kolkata fire, wishes speedy recovery of injured persons
My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the hours of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalized.At least nine people were killed in the devastating fire at the Railways New Koilaghat complex in Kolkata on Monday night.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:19 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire at the Railway's new Koilaghat complex in Kolkata.
Patnaik tweeted, Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in #Kolkata. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the hours of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalized.
At least nine people were killed in the devastating fire at the Railway's New Koilaghat complex in Kolkata on Monday night. The bodies of the nine people were found in two elevators on the 12th floor of the landmark building.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
