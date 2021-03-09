Left Menu

Two Maharashtra legislators on Tuesday claimed there were variations in the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by different labs and sought a probe into it.Speaking in the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar said two days back, his swab sample test conducted by a private laboratory in Pune came out positive for coronavirus.I informed my party leaders and went back to Pune to get isolated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:40 IST
Maha MLCs claim discrepancy in COVID-19 tests, seek probe

Two Maharashtra legislators on Tuesday claimed there were variations in the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by different labs and sought a probe into it.

Speaking in the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar said two days back, his swab sample test conducted by a private laboratory in Pune came out positive for coronavirus.

''I informed my party leaders and went back to Pune to get isolated. As a precautionary measure, I gave my another swab sample on Monday to a different lab and also underwent other tests. I was surprised when the test report came out negative for coronavirus,'' he said.

This should be thoroughly probed as two private laboratories in the same city have come out with ''contradictory'' reports, he said.

''It is a serious health issue,'' the legislator said.

At this, NCP legislator Shashikant Shinde claimed BJP MLC Prashant Paricharak also had a similar experience.

''I have his COVID-19 test reports. His first report was positive, but another report came out negative for the coronavirus,'' Shinde claimed.

He demanded that the Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe issue directives in the matter.

Shiv Sena MLC Diwakar Raote demanded a statement from the state Home and Public Health departments over the alleged fake positive COVID-19 reports being issued by some laboratories in Amravati, Washim and Akola districts.

These districts last month witnessed a sudden spike in daily COVID-19 cases, following which strict curbs were imposed there.

Responding to the issue, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said they will inform about this to the health department.

''A statement will be made in Council on Wednesday regarding the claims of MLCs and alleged fake positive cases found in Akola division,'' he added.

Later, Paricharak said there should be no confusion over his test reports as his latest swab samples have tested negative for the coronavirus.

''My son is a doctor and I had also consulted Pune civil surgeon's assistant who informed me that three to five per cent tests of RT-PCR kits are found faulty. In such case, the test results could be contradictory,'' the legislator said.

The MLC said his two rapid antigen tests followed by an RT-PCR test on March 1 and 2 came out negative.

''After the RT-PCR test came negative, I decided to attend the House proceedings. I want to make it clear that there is no threat of spread of the coronavirus infection from me to other people,'' he said.

Paricharak said he had also informed MLC Shashikant Shinde about his test reports.

''There should be no confusion in this House about my health,'' the MLC from Solapur said.

To this, Shinde said, ''I never raised any concerns about your health or you being a threat. There are loopholes in our system of testing people. I wanted to raise concerns about it.'' Shinde also said his intention was to make the system better and not spread rumours about anyone's health.

