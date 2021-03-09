Left Menu

200 crude bombs recovered from poll-bound WB's South 24 Parganas

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, around 200 crude bombs were recovered by the police from the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

ANI | South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:41 IST
200 crude bombs recovered from poll-bound West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, around 200 crude bombs were recovered by the police from the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. The police said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

"Around 200 crude bombs were recovered from Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district. Kashipur Police have started an investigation in this matter", said the police today. This comes amid incidents of political violence regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal.

In a recent such incident, on March 5, six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were seriously injured in an alleged crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district. West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. (ANI)

