Left Menu

People have faith in Gandhis, Cong united under Sonia: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:46 IST
People have faith in Gandhis, Cong united under Sonia: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress is “united” and “vibrant” under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and called Rahul Gandhi the only national opposition leader raising a voice against the Narendra Modi government.

Gehlot’s statement appears to have been triggered by the cover story and an editorial in a news magazine, which argued that the Gandhis are now ''isolated''.

The CM said some people have a ''misconception'' that the family has been isolated in public life, he said.

People across society have faith in them and in their leadership qualities, he added.

He said that because of this faith in the Gandhis the rank and file of the Congress across the country are standing firm with them, and the family will never be “isolated”.

Gehlot said the Congress under the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi is “united, vibrant and strong enough to take on any challenges”.

He said former party president Rahul Gandhi is the only national opposition leader who is raising a voice against the NDA government on issues related to common people.

''Demonstrated and continuous commitment is the defining hallmark of leadership. And there is no match for his commitment and dedication towards the nation. We have a vibrant opposition, what we need is a vibrant and free press,'' Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

E-invoice mandatory for biz with over Rs 50 cr turnover from Apr 1

The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over Rs 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1.Under Goods and Services Tax GST law, e-invoicing for business-to-business B2B transactions has been...

Black Britons not surprised by racism charges

Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press came as no surprise to many Black Britons.Whether its the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of colour or ...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivo saw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue...

AHPI urges PM Modi to further expand COVID-19 vaccine access

In view of successfully running the worlds largest COVID-19 vaccination drive and built up capacity so far, leading healthcare providers body, Association of Healthcare Providers India, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021