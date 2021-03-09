UK's Johnson watched Harry and Meghan interview, will not be commenting - spokesman

UK's Johnson watched Harry and Meghan interview, will not be commenting - spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:11 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson watched an interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, his spokesman said on Tuesday, adding he would not add any further comment to what the British leader said at a press conference on Monday. Asked whether Johnson watched the interview which was aired on British television late on Monday, the spokesman said: "He did but you have the PM's words from the press conference last night and I won't be adding any further to what he said."
At Monday's press conference, Johnson said he had spent a "long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".
