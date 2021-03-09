Left Menu

BJP not going to come back to power in U'khand next year: Harish Rawat

Predicting a change of power in Uttarakhand before Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned later in the day, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said the BJP is not going to come back to power in the 2022 state Assembly polls.

Harish Rawat speaks to reporters in Dehradun on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Predicting a change of power in Uttarakhand before Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned later in the day, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said the BJP is not going to come back to power in the 2022 state Assembly polls. "I can see a change in power happening. Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in the state could not do much. No matter who they bring now they will not come back to power in 2022," said the Congress leader while talking to reporters here today.

The Congress leader's statement came before Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya paving the way for leadership change in the state as the ruling BJP gears up for Assembly elections next year. Rawat announced his resignation at a press conference here.

He also said ruling party MLAs will meet at the state BJP office on Wednesday at 10 am. "I have submitted my resignation as CM to the Governor today. The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now. Nine days are left for the completion of four years of my government," he said.

Rawat had met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda late on Monday amid speculations about a leadership change in the state. As of now, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has asked Trivendra Singh Rawat to be the acting Chief Minister till a new chief minister takes charge.

"Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation today. While accepting his resignation, I have asked him to be the acting CM till a new CM is appointed and takes charge," said the Uttarakhand Governor. Uttarakhand BJP in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam had earlier in the day played down speculation of leadership change in the state.

"He (Rawat) is doing good work. There is no allegation of corruption against him. It is not good to raise questions on his working style," Gautam had said. According to sources, several MLAs and some ministers had complained about the style of governance of the Chief Minister to the party leadership.

The party had sent its Vice President Raman Singh as an observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was also attended by Gautam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

