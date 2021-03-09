Left Menu

Some trying to target credibility of constitutional bodies due to political interests: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:51 IST
Taking a swipe at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that some people always try to target the prestige and credibility of India's constitutional bodies due to their ''political interests'', and asserted that they do not represent the country's mainstream.

Speaking at an event to release manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on 'shlokas' of the Gita here, the prime minister said the freedom of action and thoughts advocated by the epic distinguishes Indian democracy which, he added, also gives people equal rights.

People draw this freedom from democratic institutions which protect the Constitution, and that is why it is necessary to keep in mind our duties while speaking of our rights, he said before targeting the opposition without naming it.

''There are some people today who are always making efforts as to how to target the prestige and credibility of constitutional bodies. Be it our Parliament, judiciary or even the Army, attempts are made to target them due to political interests. This tendency harms the country a lot.

''It is a matter of satisfaction that these people do not represent the country's mainstream,'' he said, adding that the nation is now moving forward while focussing on its duties.

The country has made the ''karmayoga'' advocated by the Gita as its mantra and is working to change the lives of its poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits and the backwards, he said.

In this context, the prime minister spoke of the help provided by India to several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending them medicines and now vaccines without any condition, and credited the Gita's inspiration for it.

The epic has taught selfless service to the mankind, he said.

The manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada. Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, an expert on Hindu philosophy, is the chairman trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister lauded Singh's work, and said his effort has revived the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, which had led the thought tradition of the entire India for centuries. Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion.

