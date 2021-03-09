Left Menu

No confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly tomorrow; BJP, JJP ask its leaders to be present

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayank Janta Party (JJP) have asked their MLAs to be present in the House tomorrow and "support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion".

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:51 IST
No confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly tomorrow; BJP, JJP ask its leaders to be present
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayank Janta Party (JJP) have asked their MLAs to be present in the House tomorrow and "support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion". Kanwar Pal, Chief whip of BJP Legislature Party asks party MLAs to be present in the House on 10th March.

Bharat Bhushan Batra, chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday issued a whip to party MLAs to be present in the House on Wednesday (March 10) to support No-Confidence Motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government. "Hon'ble Members of CLP, Haryana are informed that No-Confidence Motion against the Government shall be listed on 10th March, 2021 in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence in the House on 10th March, 2021 at 10.00 am positively and support the vote of No Confidence," read a note from Bharat Bhushan Batra.

Members are advised not to leave the House without the prior permission of CLP Leader, it said. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam upholds death sentences for brothers over bloody land clash

A court in Hanoi upheld death sentences on Tuesday against two brothers for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a landmark clash over land rights, their lawyer and the Ministry of Public Security said. The Hanoi P...

E-invoice mandatory for biz with over Rs 50 cr turnover from Apr 1

The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over Rs 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1.Under Goods and Services Tax GST law, e-invoicing for business-to-business B2B transactions has been...

Black Britons not surprised by racism charges

Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press came as no surprise to many Black Britons.Whether its the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of colour or ...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivo saw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021