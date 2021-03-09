Left Menu

U.S. House readies final vote on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package

The U.S. House of Representatives could approve the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as early as Tuesday, with a vote allowing the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:39 IST
U.S. House readies final vote on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package

The U.S. House of Representatives could approve the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as early as Tuesday, with a vote allowing the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week. Approval of the package, which is one of the biggest U.S. anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, would give Biden and the Democrats who control Congress a major legislative victory less than two months into his presidency.

"It's really just a matter of paperwork. But we are going to have a vote as soon as we can," Democratic Representative Katherine Clark, the assistant House speaker, told CNN. The Senate, where Democrats have effective control, passed its version of the bill on Saturday after a marathon overnight session. The upper chamber of Congress eliminated or pared back some provisions in an original House bill, including an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Now that the bill has passed the Senate, it must be approved again by the House before it can make its way to Biden's desk. The House was still awaiting the Senate version late on Monday. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that lawmakers would "take it up Wednesday morning at the latest."

Democrats hold a very narrow majority in the House, meaning they cannot withstand many votes by their members against the bill. The first version of the bill passed the House without a single Republican vote. Two moderate Democrats joined Republicans in voting against that version. One of them, Representative Kurt Schrader of Oregon, said on Monday he would now vote for the bill with the Senate changes.

"My concerns remain on the size and scope of this bill but believe the Senate changes provide meaningful relief for Oregonians in need," Schrader wrote in a post on Facebook. Republicans, who broadly supported economic relief early in the coronavirus pandemic, have criticized the price tag of the Biden relief package.

Some progressives in the House have criticized the Senate's changes. But Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters she thought members of her group would back the legislation. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki praised the legislation at a news conference on Monday, saying that while there were some changes on the margins, it represented the "core" of what Biden originally proposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York City schools perpetuate racism, lawsuit contends

A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the United States largest public school system of perpetuating racism by using a deeply flawed admissions process for selective programs that favors white st...

Poland to resume some logging in ancient Bialowieza forest

Poland will resume some logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest this year, according to documents signed on Tuesday by a government minister, in a move one environmental group called a spit in the face.Increased logging in the forest, a UN...

Public waiting for vaccine against Fuel price hike 'virus' given by BJP: Jaiveer Shergill

By Sahil Pandey Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the virus responsible for the rising fuel prices introduce...

Aditi finishes T-23 at Drive On Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired her fourth straight round in the 70s with an even par 72 to finish tied-23 at the Drive On Championship here.With rounds of 72-73-70-72, Aditi ended with a total of 1-under 287 at Golden Ocala in her second s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021