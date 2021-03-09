Left Menu

Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Overall 32% were in each camp on the question of fairness, while 36% didn't know.

Age was the dividing line. Some 61% of 18-24s said they were treated unfairly, but support ebbed away as respondents aged and half of those over 65 said the couple were treated fairly. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday.

More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll. Three in ten said their sympathies were with neither and one in ten said they were with both.

