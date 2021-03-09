Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Rawat's resignation an eyewash to hide govt's failures: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:50 IST
Uttarakhand CM Rawat's resignation an eyewash to hide govt's failures: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was an eyewash to hide the government's ''failures'', and urged the President to dismiss the BJP dispensation in the state.

Congress party in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav said at a press conference that the act shows the ''admission'' by the BJP of its government's ''failure'' in fulfilling the aspirations of people of the state.

He said the BJP government should resign and go to the people to seek fresh elections.

Yadav said this shows that nothing in the name of development has taken place in Uttarakhand under the BJP rule, except ''corruption''.

''This is a failed attempt of the BJP to cover up the failures of its government in the state and hide the corruption taking place there,'' he alleged.

''The Congress demands immediate dismissal of the BJP government and the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat alone would not suffice. The BJP needs to resign from the government and go to the people again,'' he said.

''The President of India should take note and dismiss the government as it has failed to fulfil the aspirations of people. The people of Uttarakhand demand that this government be dismissed and President's Rule imposed and fresh elections be held in the state,'' Yadav said claiming that the Congress is ready for election.

The Congress leader said Rawat's resignation is a result of alleged corruption, lack of development, rising unemployment and mismanagement during the pandemic and earlier during the Kumbh Mela.

He claimed that Uttarakhand has a high unemployment rate of 26 per cent and huge migration is taking place from villages in the state in the absence of employment opportunities.

''The BJP tries to find an escape route and this is one,'' he said, alleging that people understand everything and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next elections.

Asked about the BJP talking of course correction, Yadav said, ''It is clear that the BJP admits that this government has not done anything in the name of development and only corruption has taken place in the state.'' Rawat resigned as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan here upon his arrival from Delhi where he met the central BJP leadership. He was to complete four years in office later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York City schools perpetuate racism, lawsuit contends

A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the United States largest public school system of perpetuating racism by using a deeply flawed admissions process for selective programs that favors white st...

Poland to resume some logging in ancient Bialowieza forest

Poland will resume some logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest this year, according to documents signed on Tuesday by a government minister, in a move one environmental group called a spit in the face.Increased logging in the forest, a UN...

Public waiting for vaccine against Fuel price hike 'virus' given by BJP: Jaiveer Shergill

By Sahil Pandey Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the virus responsible for the rising fuel prices introduce...

Aditi finishes T-23 at Drive On Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired her fourth straight round in the 70s with an even par 72 to finish tied-23 at the Drive On Championship here.With rounds of 72-73-70-72, Aditi ended with a total of 1-under 287 at Golden Ocala in her second s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021