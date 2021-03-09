Cong deprecates ED raids against Punjab Ekta party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira

The Congress Tuesday came out in support of rebel AAP MLA and Punjab Ekta party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira, condemning the Enforcement Directorate raids against him as ''political vendetta''. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party deprecates the ''brutal raid raj'' as he also slammed central probe agencies.

''The ED and the CBI should open their offices now in BJP headquarters as political vendetta is their sole agenda. We deprecate this brutal raid raj and harassment of opposition leaders as witnessed by the revengeful raids on Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira,'' Surjewala said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The ED raided the premises of Khaira, his family members in Delhi and some jailed convicts on Tuesday in a money-laundering case linked to the 2015 Fazilka narcotics trafficking case and a fake passport racket.

The MLA, who heads the Punjab Ekta Party founded by him in 2019, denied any wrongdoing as he briefly spoke to reporters outside his bungalow in Chandigarh's sector 5.

He said he had ''not done anything wrong'' and such raids happen against anyone raising their voice against the government. The central agency searched a dozen locations -- Khaira's residence, nine places in Punjab and two in Delhi -- including the house of his son-in-law, Inderveer Singh Johal.

The agency alleged that Khaira (56), the MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala district, is an ''associate'' of the drugs racket convicts and fake passport racketeers.

Khaira was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, but he later quit the party and launched his own political outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)