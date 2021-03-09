Delhi govt presents Rs 69,000-crore 'Deshbhakti Budget', announces free COVID vaccine for all

The Delhi government presented a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on ''patriotism'' on Tuesday under which installation of 500 flag masts and programmes on the lives of freedom fighters are planned across the city, and announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all in its hospitals in the coming days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that ''Deshbhakti'' (patriotism) is the defining feature of the budget as it pays tributes to freedom fighters and hopes to work towards building the capital and the country, as envisioned by them.

Presenting the budget for the seventh consecutive time in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there will be a ''deshbhakti period'' in the city schools.

In the 2021-22 Budget, education, health and transport have received higher allocations.

The deputy chief minister proposed to allocate Rs 16,377 crore, one-fourth of the total budget, for the education sector, while the health sector got Rs 9,934 crore or 14 per cent of the total budget outlay.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and organise programmes for 75 weeks starting March 12.

The city government has proposed to allocate Rs 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital.

''We have allocated Rs 45 crore for 500 flag masts across Delhi. They will be similar to the one we have at the Central Park in Connaught Place. So even if someone covers a distance of two km from his home, he will get to see the tricolour in all its glory and feel patriotic,'' Sisodia said.

He said Rs 10 crore each has been proposed for programmes on the lives of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar during the 75-week ''deshbhakti'' celebrations.

Grand events under 'Festival of India' and 'Indian Classical Music Festival' were among the major highlights of the 75-week-long celebration, to be held from this Friday till August 15 next year.

Sisodia also announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people for free at the hospitals run by the Delhi government in the future phases of the inoculation drive.

He said an outlay of Rs 50 crore has been made under the ''Aam Aadmi Nishulk COVID Vaccine Yojana''.

Currently, vaccination at the hospitals run by the Centre and the Delhi government is free for senior citizens and those in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities, while an amount of Rs 250 is being charged at private hospitals.

''Learning from our COVID-19 management, an amount of Rs 1,293 crore has been set aside for the expansion of healthcare services, including for opening new hospitals, renovating old ones and augmenting beds,'' Sisodia said.

He also announced that special ''Mahila Mohalla Clinics'' will be opened in Delhi from next year and 100 such clinics will come up in the first phase.

Kejriwal termed excellent the budget presented by his government, saying these were difficult times as the sources of income have shrunk and expenditure risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AAP government intends to increase Delhi's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, Sisodia said, pointing out that the total outlay of the budget is 6.1 per cent more than the budget presented for financial year 2020-21.

He said smart health cards will be issued to every citizen in Delhi, adding that a health information management system is being implemented.

Sisodia also said 100 specialised schools of excellence will be set up across the national capital and a virtual model school will be started to promote and adopt technology.

''The Delhi government will also start universities for teacher training and law studies,'' he said.

One Sainik school was proposed in Delhi in the budget. Besides, the AAP government has also decided to provide yoga instructors in colonies for which an amount of Rs 25 crore has been allocated in the budget.

However, opposition parities BJP and Congress criticised the budget as they described the ''Deshbhakti Budget” as ''visionless and directionless''.

In a statement, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the budget 2021-22 is silent on present and short-term planning for Delhi but sells dreams of Delhi of 2047 and it would not be wrong to say that Arvind Kejriwal is a ''merchant of dreams''.

On its part, the Delhi Congress said that it was a pointless exercise to sell a distant dream as far away as 2047 when Delhi's quality of living will be supposedly turned into Singapore-like, instead of addressing the existing issues, of here and now.

In the Assembly, Delhi BJP MLAs staged a walkout after the budget was presented raising allegations of corruption in procurement of buses. They also met Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding a probe into the ''scam'', said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly, Sisodia said that water supply will be ensured in all unauthorised colonies in the next two financial years.

It also proposed to allocate Rs 3,274 crore to the Delhi Jal Board for the next financial year.

