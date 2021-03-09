AIMIM-AMMK alliance will give third political alternative to people of Tamil Nadu: Owaisi

A day after forming an alliance with TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the alliance will give a third political alternative to the people. "We will contest three seats in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK in Vaniyambadi, Sankarapuram and Krishnagiri. On March 12, we will jointly campaign to give a third political alternative to the people," Owaisi told ANI.

On Monday, AIMIM has formed an alliance with AMMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

