Left Menu

Combined health scheme of Bhamashah, Ayushman Bharat only in Rajasthan: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:11 IST
Combined health scheme of Bhamashah, Ayushman Bharat only in Rajasthan: Minister

The benefits of Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna will only be applicable in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour in the state Assembly, Sharma said the state government has clubbed 59.71 lakh beneficiaries of the Centre's health scheme and 98 lakh beneficiaries in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) under Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna.

''After clubbing both the schemes, some overlapping occurred and the total number touched 1.10 crore. The benefit of this scheme will be available in Rajasthan only. This, we have said at the time of starting the scheme,'' Sharma said.

He was responding to a supplementary question raised by BJP legislator Anita Bhadel on whether the benefits of the scheme will be applicable only in the state or like Ayushman Bharat Yojna, which is applicable throughout the country.

In a written reply to the legislator, Sharma said the state government has not shut the Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojna launched by the previous state government but clubbed it with Ayushman Bharat Yojna of the Centre.

From January 2020 to July 2020, over 3.65 lakh patients were treated under Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York City schools perpetuate racism, lawsuit contends

A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the United States largest public school system of perpetuating racism by using a deeply flawed admissions process for selective programs that favors white st...

Poland to resume some logging in ancient Bialowieza forest

Poland will resume some logging in the ancient Bialowieza forest this year, according to documents signed on Tuesday by a government minister, in a move one environmental group called a spit in the face.Increased logging in the forest, a UN...

Public waiting for vaccine against Fuel price hike 'virus' given by BJP: Jaiveer Shergill

By Sahil Pandey Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the virus responsible for the rising fuel prices introduce...

Aditi finishes T-23 at Drive On Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired her fourth straight round in the 70s with an even par 72 to finish tied-23 at the Drive On Championship here.With rounds of 72-73-70-72, Aditi ended with a total of 1-under 287 at Golden Ocala in her second s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021