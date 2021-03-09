Left Menu

ADR moves to SC seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds ahead of polls in 4 states and UT

The NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the sale of electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory Puducherry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:56 IST
ADR moves to SC seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds ahead of polls in 4 states and UT
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the sale of electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory Puducherry. The plea for urgent hearing of the case said that the sale of fresh electoral bonds should be stopped till the Supreme Court decided the three pending petitions challenging Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 which granted anonymity to donors to political parties.

"There is a serious apprehension that any further sale of Electoral Bonds before the upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, would further increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies. Thus, the petitioner seeks a direction that no further opening of window for the sale of Electoral Bonds be allowed during the pendency of the instant writ petition," the petition stated. The fresh application is filed in an already pending petition filed by the NGO in 2017, challenging the provisions of Finance Act 2017 which paved the way for anonymous electoral bonds.

The petitioner NGO in its application stated that previously, on two occasions, the government opened special sale window of Electoral Bonds right before the State assembly elections, and so far more than Rs 6500 crores worth of Electoral Bonds have been sold with the majority of donations going to the ruling party. An electoral bond is an instrument in the nature of a promissory note or bearer bond which can be purchased by any individual, company, firm or association of persons provided the person or body is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. The bonds are issued specifically for the purpose of contribution of funds to political parties.

The electoral bond scheme was notified by the central government on January 2, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Dodgers stars lead win over White SoxWorld Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an...

8 bills passed in Punjab assembly

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed eight bills in the ongoing budget session here.Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla tabled the Punjab Education Posting of Teachers in Disadvantageous Area Bill, 2021, aimed at ensuring availabilit...

Mohun Bagan pip NorthEast United 2-1 to set up ISL final against Mumbai City

ATK Mohun Bagan, in its first year as a joint entity, reached the Indian Super League final with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United in the second leg of the play-offs, here on Tuesday.With this win, the Mariners have set up a blockbuster t...

World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism

Nearly 80 years after a German mortar wounded him as he fought along the Mussolini Canal in Italy, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Marvin Cornett stood proudly in a pristine uniform, this time adorned with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.Cornetts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021