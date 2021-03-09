Opposition rejects Punjab Budget, says 'disappointed' people

The Opposition on Tuesday rejected the Budget presented by the Congress-led Punjab government, claiming it has “disappointed” every section of society.

Participating in a discussion on the Budget, Opposition members in the state Assembly alleged that the state government tried to present a rosy picture which was far from the reality.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday had presented the last Budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government. The elections are due early next year in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal member Bikram Singh Majithia claimed that the Budget has “disappointed” every section of society and the state government has “failed” to fulfil its key poll promises like complete farm loan waiver and jobs for each household.

Majithia criticised Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal for not including Rs 8,359 crore loan taken from the Centre in the Budget, adding that it would take Punjab's debt to Rs 2.73 lakh crore this year. “This loan will stand in your books,” he said.

To this, Badal said it is the Centre which will repay the loan of Rs 8,359 crore. Majithia said the debt to gross state domestic product would increase to around 48 per cent instead of 45 per cent as claimed by the FM if the actual financial figures are taken into consideration. After Majithia tried to take a swipe at the government with a couplet, Punjab minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit back at the senior Akali leader, saying the entire Punjab was asking about the “wealth amassed” by one family. Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu also joined Channi in an attempt to corner Majithia and asked how he got a “range of sports utility vehicles”. Replying to this, Majithia said he was happy that he was able to “make speak those who were sleeping”, apparently pointing towards Navjot Sidhu. Former finance minister and rebel Akali legislator Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the economic growth of the state has been dropping consistently and alleged that the Budget tried to show a rosy picture but the truth is far from it. Dhindsa alleged that be it the last government or the current regime, some “vested interests” are involved in policy formulations.

Congress MLA from Amargarh, Surjit Singh Dhiman, raised the issue of “deplorable condition” of the health facilities in his constituency.

He said the faith of people in health services at rural areas is “vanishing”.

Another Congress legislator, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, took up the issue of drugs in the state and appealed to all legislators not to support anyone selling heroin, smack and tramadol.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amarjit Singh Sandoa expressed displeasure over not allocating any project for the Rupnagar constituency.

AAP MLA Aman Arora dubbed it as an election Budget and alleged that the figures were fudged in the Budget proposals. He called the Budget as ''peepa'' (empty canister). “People will ask the Congress why it has not fulfilled the promises it made before coming to power,'' he said. He said that no roadmap has been prepared to reduce the debt burden.

