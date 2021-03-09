Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL116 PM-MODI-LD GITA Some people trying to target credibility of constitutional bodies due to political interests: PM New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said some people always try to target the prestige and credibility of India's constitutional bodies due to their ''political interests'', and asserted that they do not represent the country's mainstream.

DEL103 PM-LD TRIPURA Wherever 'double-engine' govt not there, policies empowering poor hit: PM Modi New Delhi: Underlining the achievements of the Biplab Deb dispensation in Tripura with support from the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an apparent reference to West Bengal on Tuesday said wherever a ''double-engine'' government was not there, policies empowering the poor were either not implemented or were moving forward at a very slow pace.

DEL105 RAWAT-2NDLD RESIGNATION Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister Dehradun: Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.

DEL113 DL-DELHI-LDALL BUDGET Delhi govt presents Rs 69,000-crore 'Deshbhakti Budget', announces free COVID vaccine for all New Delhi: The Delhi government presented a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on ''patriotism'' on Tuesday under which installation of 500 flag masts and programmes on the lives of freedom fighters are planned across the city, and announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all in its hospitals in the coming days.

DEL91 LD INDOBANGLA Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade: Bangladesh PM New Delhi: After inaugurating a bridge connecting Tripura with Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said better connectivity is not only strengthening the friendship between the two countries but also proving to be a strong link for economic and trade ties.

DEL118 INDIA-UK-LD SUMMON India summons British envoy over 'tendentious' discussion on agri reforms in UK Parliament New Delhi: India summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday and conveyed its strong opposition to the ''unwarranted and tendentious'' discussion on India's agri reforms in the UK Parliament, describing it a ''gross interference'' in politics of another country.

CAL28 WB-LD MAMATA-NANDIGRAM Those who ''sold their souls to Gujarati outsiders'' playing communal card in Nandigram: Mamata Nandigram: Those who have ''sold their souls to outsiders from Gujarat'' are insulting the Nandigram movement by playing the communal card, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, and rejected the claim that she was an outsider in Nandigram.

CAL29 AS-HIMANTA-CONSPIRACY Three arrested for conspiracy to kill Himanta: Police Guwahati: Three persons, including the vice president of ULFA pro-talk faction, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Assam minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior police officer said.

LEGAL LGD23 DL-HC-PM CARES FUND HC to hear in April plea to declare PM CARES Fund a 'State' to ensure transparency in functioning New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday said it will hear in April, a plea seeking to declare the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) a ‘State’ under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning.

LGB2 MH-HC-ELGAR-SHARJEEL Appear before cops on Wed, Bombay HC tells activist Sharjeel Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked activist Sharjeel Usmani to appear before Pune police for questioning in connection with an FIR lodged against him for hate speech at the Elgar Parishad conclave held this year.

LGD8 SC-LD POLL SCHEDULE SC rejects plea challenging EC’s decision to hold WB assembly polls in eight phases New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct assembly elections over eight phases in West Bengal and seeking to bar the BJP and its leaders from using “Jai Shri Ram” as a slogan during the campaign.

LGD18 DL-COURT-TOOLKIT Toolkit case:Delhi court extends protection from arrest to Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk till Mar 15 New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended protection from arrest till March 15 to Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, both accused along with young climate change activist Disha Ravi in a case of sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest.

FOREIGN FGN41 LANKA-BOMBER-WIFE No evidence of Easter bomber's wife fleeing to India: Sri Lankan official Colombo: Sri Lanka said on Tuesday that there was no evidence to back the claim that the wife of one of the suicide bombers belonging to a local extremist group that carried out the deadly Easter Sunday bombings had fled to India to avoid arrest.

FGN33 PAK-GILGIT BALTISTAN Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding provincial status from Pakistan govt Islamabad: The Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint resolution asking the federal Pakistan government to grant it provincial status and provide it with representation in Parliament and other constitutional bodies.

