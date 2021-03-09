Left Menu

Contractual, outsourced staff not exploited, says Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday refuted allegations that his government was exploiting employees hired on contract basis or through outsourcing agencies.Responding to the Congress allegations in the Assembly here on Tuesday, Rupani said doctors hired on contract basis were offered a monthly salary of over Rs 50,000.He also informed the House that his government had given permanent employment to 1.25 lakh persons in the last three years.We have already prepared a recruitment calendar for the next 10 years.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:14 IST
Contractual, outsourced staff not exploited, says Guj CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday refuted allegations that his government was exploiting employees hired on contract basis or through outsourcing agencies.

Responding to the Congress' allegations in the Assembly here on Tuesday, Rupani said doctors hired on contract basis were offered a monthly salary of over Rs 50,000.

He also informed the House that his government had given permanent employment to 1.25 lakh persons in the last three years.

''We have already prepared a recruitment calendar for the next 10 years. We have given permanent government jobs to 1.25 lakh persons in the last 3 years,'' Rupani said.

He claimed it was the Congress which had frozen recruitments for seven years during their rule, and the BJP had restarted it after coming to power.

''Apart from regular employees, we also need additional people for better dissemination of services. That is why we recruit people on contract basis. Under a Central government scheme, we hire doctors on salaries of Rs 50,000 to 60,000. In Baroda, we offered Rs 85,000. We are paying everyone enough.

There is no exploitation,'' he said.

''We conduct regular recruitment as and when the need arises. In addition, we hire people on contract or through outsourcing agencies. We pay adequate salaries to them. Making them permanent government employees is an altogether different thing,'' the CM added.

He was responding to Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani's charge that the government was being run by contractual and outsourced employees as regular recruitments were not being done.

Dhanani and other Congress MLAs alleged such temporary employees were being exploited and not paid at par with regular staff despite doing the same work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Dodgers stars lead win over White SoxWorld Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an...

8 bills passed in Punjab assembly

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed eight bills in the ongoing budget session here.Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla tabled the Punjab Education Posting of Teachers in Disadvantageous Area Bill, 2021, aimed at ensuring availabilit...

Mohun Bagan pip NorthEast United 2-1 to set up ISL final against Mumbai City

ATK Mohun Bagan, in its first year as a joint entity, reached the Indian Super League final with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United in the second leg of the play-offs, here on Tuesday.With this win, the Mariners have set up a blockbuster t...

World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism

Nearly 80 years after a German mortar wounded him as he fought along the Mussolini Canal in Italy, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Marvin Cornett stood proudly in a pristine uniform, this time adorned with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.Cornetts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021