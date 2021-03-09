Contractual, outsourced staff not exploited, says Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday refuted allegations that his government was exploiting employees hired on contract basis or through outsourcing agencies.

Responding to the Congress' allegations in the Assembly here on Tuesday, Rupani said doctors hired on contract basis were offered a monthly salary of over Rs 50,000.

He also informed the House that his government had given permanent employment to 1.25 lakh persons in the last three years.

''We have already prepared a recruitment calendar for the next 10 years. We have given permanent government jobs to 1.25 lakh persons in the last 3 years,'' Rupani said.

He claimed it was the Congress which had frozen recruitments for seven years during their rule, and the BJP had restarted it after coming to power.

''Apart from regular employees, we also need additional people for better dissemination of services. That is why we recruit people on contract basis. Under a Central government scheme, we hire doctors on salaries of Rs 50,000 to 60,000. In Baroda, we offered Rs 85,000. We are paying everyone enough.

There is no exploitation,'' he said.

''We conduct regular recruitment as and when the need arises. In addition, we hire people on contract or through outsourcing agencies. We pay adequate salaries to them. Making them permanent government employees is an altogether different thing,'' the CM added.

He was responding to Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani's charge that the government was being run by contractual and outsourced employees as regular recruitments were not being done.

Dhanani and other Congress MLAs alleged such temporary employees were being exploited and not paid at par with regular staff despite doing the same work.

