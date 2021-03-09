Prince Charles stays mum on Oprah interview

Prince Charles did not speak about Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday.

Harry's father visited a church to see a temporary vaccine clinic in action and met with healthcare workers, church staff and people due to receive their shots. The visit was his first public appearance since the interview aired on Sunday, and came amid increasing pressure on Buckingham Palace to respond to the allegations made in the interview.

Maziya Marzook, a patient who was at the event, said "private matters didn't come up at all" during Charles' visit.

"He didn't bring up anything, he was more interested in how the vaccine was and how we feel," she said.

Charles, the heir apparent to the throne, was criticised by Harry who said in the interview that he felt "really let down" by his father and "there's a lot of hurt that's happened." Harry said Charles stopped returning his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal.

