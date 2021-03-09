Left Menu

Two people dead, four injured as truck hits tempo in UP

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:29 IST
Two people dead, four injured as truck hits tempo in UP

Chitrakoot (UP), Mar 9 (UP) Two people died and four more were injured when a tempo they were travelling in was hit by a truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The truck hit the tempo around 2 pm in the Pahadi station area, following which six injured people were rushed to a hospital, they said.

SHO of Pahadi police station Awadhesh Kumar Mishra said Mukhiya Yadav (50) and Vinod Kumar (36) succumbed to injuries in the evening.

He said the truck driver and his associate fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Profile: From pracharak to CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat travelled a long way

From an obscure RSS pracharak to the chief minister of Uttarakhand -- it has been quite a journey for Trivendra Singh Rawat who had to quit the top office on Tuesday ahead of next years state assembly polls, following a collective decision ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Dodgers stars lead win over White SoxWorld Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an...

8 bills passed in Punjab assembly

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed eight bills in the ongoing budget session here.Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla tabled the Punjab Education Posting of Teachers in Disadvantageous Area Bill, 2021, aimed at ensuring availabilit...

Mohun Bagan pip NorthEast United 2-1 to set up ISL final against Mumbai City

ATK Mohun Bagan, in its first year as a joint entity, reached the Indian Super League final with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United in the second leg of the play-offs, here on Tuesday.With this win, the Mariners have set up a blockbuster t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021