Two people dead, four injured as truck hits tempo in UP

Chitrakoot (UP), Mar 9 (UP) Two people died and four more were injured when a tempo they were travelling in was hit by a truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The truck hit the tempo around 2 pm in the Pahadi station area, following which six injured people were rushed to a hospital, they said.

SHO of Pahadi police station Awadhesh Kumar Mishra said Mukhiya Yadav (50) and Vinod Kumar (36) succumbed to injuries in the evening.

He said the truck driver and his associate fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

