Owaisi requests Telangana govt to establish peace in old Nizamabad, Adilabad districts

In view of the recent incident of violence in Bhainsa of Telangana's Nirmal district, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that he has requested the Telangana government to establish peace in Old Nizamabad and Old Adilabad districts, adding that "there should be no breach of peace".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:42 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the recent incident of violence in Bhainsa of Telangana's Nirmal district, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that he has requested the Telangana government to establish peace in Old Nizamabad and Old Adilabad districts, adding that "there should be no breach of peace". "I have appealed to the Telangana government that there is a need for peace in Old Nizamabad and Old Adilabad. There should be no 'breach of peace'. Except for the recent two incidents including Bhainsa, Telangana has been peaceful", said Owaisi while addressing a press conference here today ahead of the elections to the Legislative Council in Telangana.

Owaisi's statement came amid a recent incident of violence in Bhainsa of Telangana's Nirmal District. On March 7, several people were injured and few vehicles were torched in clashes that broke out between two groups in Bhainsa, the police said.

Section 144 has been imposed in Bhainsa town and an additional force of 600 police personnel and 40 officers from other districts has also been deployed in the town. In an earlier such incident of communal violence, a clash broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities that left around 11 people injured in January 2020. (ANI)

