US lawmaker expresses concern about human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh

A powerful American Congressman on Tuesday expressed concern about human rights situation in Pakistan's Sindh province and supported the Sindhi Foundation’s Long Walk for Freedom, Nature and Love.

Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said that he was ''deeply concerned to see the trends of human rights abuses in Sindh province, including disappearances, torture, forced conversions and extrajudicial killings.'' ''I hope that the long walk can raise awareness for these crimes and bring peace and justice to Sindh. I am with you as well in your efforts to call for action on climate change and environmental justice. I wish you all the best journey…,” he said in a statement issued by the Sindhi Foundation.

Advertisement

The Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love is a 350-mile walk that would begin at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on April 7 and end in Washington D.C. on April 29. It would feature actions and meetings with community leaders en route.

''I am so pleased to be able to offer a few words of encouragement and support for the long walk for freedom, nature and love. I have had the honour of getting to know more about the Sindhi people and their peaceful and inclusive culture,” said Congressman Schiff, who is a member of the Congressional Sindh Caucus. He supported the push to secure Sindhi programming on Voice of America (VOA) and to publish the website of the US Consulate in Karachi in Sindhi, two important steps to preserving a language and culture that are increasingly marginalised in Pakistan.

He has spoken against the human rights abuses in Sindh a number of times, too, memorably speaking Sindhi in a video message in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)