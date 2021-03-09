Left Menu

UN rights office laments Swiss ban on Muslim face-coverings

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:56 IST
UN rights office laments Swiss ban on Muslim face-coverings

The UN human rights office expressed dismay on Tuesday that Switzerland is set to join a few other countries where “actively discriminating against Muslim women” is legal, after Swiss voters approved a ban on face coverings like burqas and niqabs that some Muslim women wear.

In a referendum on Sunday, Swiss voters narrowly approved a measure to ban the wearing of full-face-covering burqas and niqabs, which have slits for the eyes, in addition to ski masks and bandannas worn by some protesters.

The move will outlaw covering one's face in public places, with some exceptions — including for health reasons like wearing masks to help prevent the spread COVID-19. Authorities now have two years to draw up detailed legislation.

Ravina Shamdasani, a rights office spokeswoman, acknowledged it was a “divisive issue” and said women shouldn't be forced to cover their faces, but “the use of the law to dictate what women should wear is problematic from a human rights perspective.” “The legal ban on face coverings will unduly restrict women's freedom to manifest their religion or beliefs and has a broader impact on their human rights,” she told reporters at a regular U.N. briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

She said the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a landmark human rights agreement, allows some limits on such freedom to protect public safety, health, order and morals, among other things, but that “vague justifications” about how face coverings are a threat were not legitimate.

The Swiss government had opposed the referendum proposal, calling full-face coverings a “marginal phenomenon.” Experts estimate that at most a few dozen Muslim women wear them in the country of 8.5 million people. Burqas and niqabs are far more common in places like Persian Gulf countries or Afghanistan.

A populist, right-wing Swiss party strongly favoured the measure, while left-leaning parties opposed it. The approval puts Switzerland on track to join countries including Belgium and France that have already enacted similar measures.

“Now that the initiative has passed, in the wake of a political publicity campaign with strong xenophobic undertones, Switzerland is joining the small number of countries where actively discriminating against Muslim women is now sanctioned by law,” Shamdasani said. “And this is deeply regrettable.” Such a ban, she said, could prompt greater marginalisation of Muslim women at a time when they have reported growing discrimination, stereotypes, hostility “and in some cases even physical violence” because of their clothing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Profile: From pracharak to CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat travelled a long way

From an obscure RSS pracharak to the chief minister of Uttarakhand -- it has been quite a journey for Trivendra Singh Rawat who had to quit the top office on Tuesday ahead of next years state assembly polls, following a collective decision ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Dodgers stars lead win over White SoxWorld Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an...

8 bills passed in Punjab assembly

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed eight bills in the ongoing budget session here.Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla tabled the Punjab Education Posting of Teachers in Disadvantageous Area Bill, 2021, aimed at ensuring availabilit...

Mohun Bagan pip NorthEast United 2-1 to set up ISL final against Mumbai City

ATK Mohun Bagan, in its first year as a joint entity, reached the Indian Super League final with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United in the second leg of the play-offs, here on Tuesday.With this win, the Mariners have set up a blockbuster t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021