Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said that a team of SKM leaders would be going to West Bengal and Assam to appeal to voters to not vote for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:39 IST
Will go to West Bengal, Assam, tell people not to vote BJP: Samyukta Kisan Morcha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said that a team of SKM leaders would be going to West Bengal and Assam to appeal to voters to not vote for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). This program will be spread over three days starting from March 12.

"A team of SKM leaders will be going to West Bengal and Assam to appeal to voters there, to not vote for anti-farmer BJP. This program will be spread over three days starting from March 12," read a statement by the SKM. "The number of farmers who have had to sacrifice their lives in this agitation so far has crossed 280. Today, a 50-year-old farmer Radheshyam from the Jind district of Haryana got martyred at Tikri Border," the statement added.

As per the statement, the Kisan Mazdoor Jagriti Yatra, after crossing Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, entered Jaspur in Uttarakhand on Monday. The Yatra covered more than 300 kilometers and went through more than 200 villages and towns so far. It is expected to reach Dineshpur on Tuesday. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

