Left Menu

Kerala polls: JD-S announces candidates for Kovalam, Thiruvalla, Chittur, Ankamali

Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday announced the list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:02 IST
Kerala polls: JD-S announces candidates for Kovalam, Thiruvalla, Chittur, Ankamali
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday announced the list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala. The JDS has announced names of candidates for Kovalam, Thiruvalla, Chittur, Ankamali constituencies.

According to a press statement from the JD-S national president HD Deve Gowda, the party has announced Dr Neela Lohithadassa Nadar, Ex-MP and Ex-Minister, Government of Kerala for Kovalam constituency. Advocate Mathew T Thomas, MLA EX-Minister Kerala for Thiruvalla. K Krishnan Kutty, MLA and Minister for Water Resources Kerala for Chittur. Advocate Jose Thettayyil, former Minister, Kerala for Ankamali.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European Parliament to seek carbon border levy by 2023

The European Union should impose carbon border costs on imports of certain industrial products by 2023, the European Parliament said on Tuesday. By forcing companies to pay an emissions-based fee to sell polluting goods into Europe, Brussel...

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for Frances industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund.We have not ...

Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug ...

Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramans remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party YSRCP is also a part of BJPs game plan. Yesterday, Financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021