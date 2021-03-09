Kerala polls: JD-S announces candidates for Kovalam, Thiruvalla, Chittur, Ankamali
Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday announced the list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:02 IST
Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday announced the list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala. The JDS has announced names of candidates for Kovalam, Thiruvalla, Chittur, Ankamali constituencies.
According to a press statement from the JD-S national president HD Deve Gowda, the party has announced Dr Neela Lohithadassa Nadar, Ex-MP and Ex-Minister, Government of Kerala for Kovalam constituency. Advocate Mathew T Thomas, MLA EX-Minister Kerala for Thiruvalla. K Krishnan Kutty, MLA and Minister for Water Resources Kerala for Chittur. Advocate Jose Thettayyil, former Minister, Kerala for Ankamali.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19 protocols: K'taka closes borders with Kerala again
New cooperative society launched in Kerala tourism sector
Surge of Corona cases in Kerala: TN steps up vigil at borders
Solar scam case: Kerala HC orders NBW issued against Saritha S Nair should be kept in abeyance for 2 weeks
Surge of Corona cases in Kerala: TN steps up vigil at borders