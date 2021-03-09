Poll dates for urban bodies, panchayats soon: MP officials

Poll dates for urban bodies and three-layer panchayats will be announced this month, a senior state election commission official said on Tuesday.

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said the poll date for one local body (either urban bodies or the panchayats) will be announced in March as per the directives of the High Court.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, political parties said panchayat elections should be held first as these polls will not be possible during rains.

Singh said a lot of action with respect to panchayat elections is pending at the government level and these can be considered only if these processes are completed in 15 to 20 days.

''If these are not completed, then polls to urban bodies will be held first, he added.

While parties demanded that ballot papers be used, Singh said polls will be held using EVMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)