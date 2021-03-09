Mamata visits temple, mausoleum in Nandigram, prepares tea for people at roadside stall

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram, where she has crossed swords with her former close aide-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, and said she ''does not believe in divisive politics''.

The TMC supremo, after addressing a party workers' meeting, paid her reverence at the local mazar, popular among members of the minority community here, and then offered prayers at Maa chandi temple nearby.

As she entered the temple, women, who lined up next to the shrine, blew conch shells to greet her. At the mausoleum, too, she was extended a warm welcome.

Next, Banerjee visited a roadside stall, where she prepared tea for the customers, much to the astonishment of the shop owner.

''I am here to serve all, no matter which section they belong to... People are with me, 100 per cent of them. On Shivratri (Thursday), I will be offering puja at a temple, which is close to my accommodation in Nandigram, interact with people there and then file my nomination, she said.

The CM, while talking to reporters, also said several welfare projects have been launched by her government in Nandigram over the past 10 years, ''as is evident from the metalled roads, streetlights and bustling marketplaces, and more such work will be undertaken in the days to come''.

