Left Menu

Mamata visits temple, mausoleum in Nandigram, prepares tea for people at roadside stall

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram, where she has crossed swords with her former close aide-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, and said she does not believe in divisive politics.The TMC supremo, after addressing a party workers meeting, paid her reverence at the local mazar, popular among members of the minority community here, and then offered prayers at Maa chandi temple nearby.As she entered the temple, women, who lined up next to the shrine, blew conch shells to greet her.

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:10 IST
Mamata visits temple, mausoleum in Nandigram, prepares tea for people at roadside stall
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram, where she has crossed swords with her former close aide-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, and said she ''does not believe in divisive politics''.

The TMC supremo, after addressing a party workers' meeting, paid her reverence at the local mazar, popular among members of the minority community here, and then offered prayers at Maa chandi temple nearby.

As she entered the temple, women, who lined up next to the shrine, blew conch shells to greet her. At the mausoleum, too, she was extended a warm welcome.

Next, Banerjee visited a roadside stall, where she prepared tea for the customers, much to the astonishment of the shop owner.

''I am here to serve all, no matter which section they belong to... People are with me, 100 per cent of them. On Shivratri (Thursday), I will be offering puja at a temple, which is close to my accommodation in Nandigram, interact with people there and then file my nomination, she said.

The CM, while talking to reporters, also said several welfare projects have been launched by her government in Nandigram over the past 10 years, ''as is evident from the metalled roads, streetlights and bustling marketplaces, and more such work will be undertaken in the days to come''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jeff Bezos names Andrew Steer as head of Bezos Earth Fund

Amazon.com Incs Jeff Bezos on Tuesday named Andrew Steer, who leads environmental think tank World Resources Institute, as the president and chief executive officer of his 10 billion Earth Fund. The billionaire started the Bezos Earth Fund ...

J-K administration releases draft excise policy for 2021-22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday released the draft excise policy for financial year 2021-22 which envisages allotment of liquor shops to the residents of the Union Territory through e-auction.It is for the first time that th...

European Parliament to seek carbon border levy by 2023

The European Union should impose carbon border costs on imports of certain industrial products by 2023, the European Parliament said on Tuesday. By forcing companies to pay an emissions-based fee to sell polluting goods into Europe, Brussel...

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for Frances industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund.We have not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021