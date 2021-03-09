Left Menu

Slogans raised in Maha Assembly demanding arrest of police officer involved in Antilla bomb scare probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Tuesday raised slogan in the state Assembly 'Ye sarkar khooni hai' demanding the arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze for his alleged involvement in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the man who owned the vehicle that triggered a scare outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Tuesday raised slogan in the state Assembly 'Ye sarkar khooni hai' demanding the arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze for his alleged involvement in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the man who owned the vehicle that triggered a scare outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence. Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze is currently serving in the Crime Intelligence Unit and was the Investigative Officer in the Antilia bomb case at the beginning of the probe, before he was replaced by an ACP-level officer.

Amid uproar in Maharashtra Assembly, Congress MLA Nana Patole demanded action against Opposition MLAs citing the violation of COVID-19 guidelines by the leaders. There were at least 3 adjournments due to uproar in the House since Mansukh Hiren's death issue.

The Maharashtra assembly will table the budget on Monday. A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating this case as a murder case. Soon after, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

