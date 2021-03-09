Left Menu

Budget session of Chhattisgarh assembly ends

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:52 IST
Budget session of Chhattisgarh assembly ends

The Budget session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly concluded here on Tuesday, much ahead of its original schedule.

After completing the listed business for the day, Speaker Charandas Mahant adjourned the House sine die.

As per the original time-table, the session was scheduled to end on March 26.

A total of twelve sittings were held during the Budget session.

In his concluding speech, the speaker said the state and the country have been going through the COVID-19 crisis.

He wished speedy recovery to health minister TS Singh Deo, revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal, Congress MLA Arun Vora and JCC(J) MLA Devvrat Singh who tested positive for the viral infection during the session.

The Monsoon session is expected to commence from the last week of July, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

