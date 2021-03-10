Left Menu

Libya PM addresses parliament as government vote looms

The parliament, which split between western and eastern factions along with most state institutions as the country fractured soon after a 2014 election, is meeting for the first time in years for the session in the frontline city of Sirte. Though the U.N.-backed process appears to offer the clearest path in years to end Libya's decade of chaos and violence, it has also been dogged by allegations of corruption, influence peddling and the presence of foreign mercenaries.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:02 IST
Libya PM addresses parliament as government vote looms
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Libya's designated interim prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, urged the long-divided parliament on Tuesday to back his proposed unity government as it prepared for a confidence vote expected on Wednesday. The parliament, which split between western and eastern factions along with most state institutions as the country fractured soon after a 2014 election, is meeting for the first time in years for the session in the frontline city of Sirte.

Though the U.N.-backed process appears to offer the clearest path in years to end Libya's decade of chaos and violence, it has also been dogged by allegations of corruption, influence peddling and the presence of foreign mercenaries. Meanwhile, Dbeibeh's 35-member cabinet list, distributed over the weekend after weeks of intense negotiating to keep all Libya's varied factions on board, was still being amended on Tuesday, he said.

Parliament spokesman Abdullah Belhaq said a final cabinet list would be presented to the parliament on Wednesday for a vote. The session is taking place in Sirte's Ouagadougou Conference Centre, built by Muammar Gaddafi as a glossy gift to his hometown but damaged in fighting after his downfall and used by Islamic State when it ruled the city in 2015.

This year it has functioned as headquarters of a military formed by Libya's two main warring sides and the rival administrations they back to oversee their ceasefire. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is recognised by the United Nations, last year repulsed a 14-month assault on the capital by Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), leading to the truce.

Addressing parliament, Dbeibeh decried the continued presence of mercenaries and other foreign forces in Libya and said his government's goals of unifying state institutions and holding an election planned for Dec. 24, if realised, would be big achievements. Both those ends were written into the mandate for his interim unity government by 75 delegates convened by the United Nations in meetings in Tunis and Geneva to plot a path to elections.

However, the process, in which delegates voted on rival leadership candidates, led to allegations of vote buying. The issue was not raised in Tuesday's parliament session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghans TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is...

White House says it has no 'finalized' details about a senior diplomatic meeting with China

The White House said on Tuesday that it was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but that it had no finalized details on a potential meeting between the two countries top diplomats. The South China Morning Post cited a source e...

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brus...

Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, but the U.S. State Department did not confirm American attendance.The TASS report comes after the United States shared with A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021