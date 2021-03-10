Biden to meet virtually Friday with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

Biden to meet virtually Friday with leaders of Japan, India, AustraliaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:26 IST
President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
The meeting will represent the first time the "Quad" nations will meet at the leaders' level, Psaki told reporters. This indicates the importance Biden places in U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Australia
- Jen Psaki
- Biden
- Indo-Pacific
- Japan
- India
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Biden admin views Quad as having essential momentum, important potential: Official
Biden leads Americans in moment of silence to mourn 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19: President Biden calls 500,000 death toll in US a 'heartbreaking milestone'
Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start
India is critical to American strategy in Indo-Pacific: experts