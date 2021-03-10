White House says administration committed to reviewing Trump policy decisions on Cuba

White House says administration committed to reviewing Trump policy decisions on CubaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:56 IST
A policy shift on Cuba is not among President Joe Biden's top priorities but a review of former-President Donald Trump's decision to designate Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism is a subject of ongoing review, the White House said on Tuesday. "A Cuba policy shift is currently not among President Biden's priorities but we are committed to making human rights a core pillar of our U.S. policy and we are carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
