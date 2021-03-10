Left Menu

Assam assembly polls: 173 candidates file nominations for first phase

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 01:01 IST
Assam assembly polls: 173 candidates file nominations for first phase

More than 173 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, the state's chief electoral officer said on Tuesday.

The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.

The number of candidates filing papers would increase as some districts are yet to submit their list, an official said.

Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, sitting Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed his nominations from both Duliajan and Naharkatiya constituencies.

Jailed Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi will also contest in the first phase from Mariani and Sibsagar seats as an Independent candidate, as the party is yet to be recognised by the Election Commission.

Scrutiny will be held on March 10 and the last date of withdrawal is March 12.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to meet virtually Friday with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance Chin...

Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghans TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is...

White House says it has no 'finalized' details about a senior diplomatic meeting with China

The White House said on Tuesday that it was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but that it had no finalized details on a potential meeting between the two countries top diplomats. The South China Morning Post cited a source e...

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021