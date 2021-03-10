Left Menu

Between Trump and a hard place: Senate's McConnell faces bipartisan unpopularity - poll

Asked to comment on the polling data, a senior Senate Republican aide pointed to McConnell's strong re-election last year and his record-long term as Senate Republican leader, a position he has held since 2007 without opposition. Most recently, he found himself at odds with Donald Trump after excoriating the former president on the Senate floor for his role in sparking the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 01:58 IST
Between Trump and a hard place: Senate's McConnell faces bipartisan unpopularity - poll

Even at a time of heightened political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much. The 79-year-old Senate Republican leader, long known as the "Grim Reaper" for killing off numerous Democratic initiatives, ranked dead last among fellow Republicans in an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters.

All told, 57% of Americans expressed an unfavorable view of McConnell, including 29% who had a "very" unfavorable view of the Kentucky Republican. That included 49% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats, who were among 1,005 U.S. adults polled online March 3-4. McConnell, who entered the Senate in 1985 and served as Senate majority leader from 2015 until two months ago, has played a vital role in numerous Republican initiatives, including the cementing of a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

He was re-elected to a seventh term last November, with a victory margin of nearly 20 percentage points. Asked to comment on the polling data, a senior Senate Republican aide pointed to McConnell's strong re-election last year and his record-long term as Senate Republican leader, a position he has held since 2007 without opposition.

Most recently, he found himself at odds with Donald Trump after excoriating the former president on the Senate floor for his role in sparking the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Despite his bipartisan lack of popularity, McConnell was still viewed favorably by 28% of Republicans and 19% of Democrats.

But those numbers still left him well behind other Republican figures. Among other current Republican leaders, Trump remained the most popular among members of his own party: 74% of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the former president, while 24% said they had an unfavorable view.

Sixty-nine percent of Republicans said they had a favorable view of former Vice President Mike Pence, 55% said they had a similar view of Republican Senator Ted Cruz and 23% had a favorable view of hard-right U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. The data has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top woman in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race forced out by injuries

The top woman competing in Alaskas Iditarod sled dog race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries on the trail two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday. No details of the m...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4 to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, while daily number of new cases in Turkey rose to two-month highs on Tuesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID...

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame; Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021