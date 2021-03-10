Veteran CBS News correspondent Roger Mudd dies at 93 -Washington Post

Roger Mudd, the longtime CBS News political correspondent famed for his 1979 campaign interview with Senator Edward Kennedy, has died at the age of 93, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Mudd, who covered politics and national affairs for CBS for two decades, died at his home in McLean, Virginia, of complications from kidney failure, the Post reported, citing his son. Mudd was best known for his 1979 interview with Kennedy as the prominent liberal lawmaker prepared to announce his bid to challenge Democratic President Jimmy Carter for their party's 1980 presidential nomination.

Advertisement

The interview, in which Kennedy appeared awkward and unsure of his reasons for seeking the presidency under Mudd's tough questioning, has since been credited with helping doom the senator's nascent campaign. Mudd, who was born in Washington, D.C., began his career in the 1950s as a radio reporter in Virginia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)