Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden's COVID aid bill clears procedural hurdle in House

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to advance President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered on Wednesday, when a final vote is expected. New York City school segregation perpetuates racism, lawsuit contends

Advertisement

A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the United States' largest public school system of perpetuating racism via a flawed admissions process for selective programs that favors white students. The lawsuit in state court in Manhattan argues that a "rigged system" begins sorting children academically when they are as young as 4 years old, using criteria that disproportionately benefit more affluent, white students. Yellen says Treasury to get aid to cities, states in 'quickest way possible'

The U.S. Treasury will work to quickly distribute $350 billion in aid to state and local governments from President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus bill, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday, adding that it should bring "some measure of prosperity" after the pandemic ends. "In the coming days our Treasury team is going to work to get this aid out in the quickest way possible, and the one that produces the greatest economic impact," Yellen said in remarks to a National League of Cities conference. U.S. hearing on tech dominance of news outlets will include Microsoft

A House Judiciary panel focused on antitrust will hear from three witnesses on Friday who represent a range of news organizations with concerns about how big tech platforms like Facebook and Alphabet's Google increasingly dominate their industry. The antitrust subcommittee leading the charge against tech platforms, and in this instance focusing on their relations with news organizations, will also hear from Microsoft President Brad Smith. Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and smugglers to track people paying to cross illegally into the United States. The plastic bands - red, blue, green, white - some labeled "arrivals" or "entries" in Spanish, are discarded after migrants cross the river on makeshift rafts, according to a Reuters witness. Their use has not been widely reported before. U.S. government to ship 18.5 million doses of COVID vaccine this week, White House says

The White House said on Tuesday that the government will distribute around 18.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, fewer than last week because no new doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine are ready to be sent out. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing that the U.S. government plans to distribute 15.8 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine to states, tribes and territories, along with 2.7 million doses going to pharmacies. Trump aide who stormed the Capitol broke an 'oath to protect America,' judge says

A man appointed to the U.S. State Department during the Trump administration will remain in jail while he awaits trial on charges that he took part in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol and assaulted police officers, a judge said on Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui in Washington said during a court hearing that he was denying a request by Federico "Freddie" Klein, 42, for pretrial release. Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered on Wednesday, when it is expected to pass. The House voted 219-210 along party lines to advance the measure to a final debate and vote. No Republicans voted yes, and just one Democrat voted no. The bill's expected approval on Wednesday will enable the Democratic president to sign the legislation into law later this week. FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquarters

The FBI stepped up its search for a suspect who on Jan. 5 planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington, releasing a new video on Tuesday and calling on the public to watch it and submit any tips that may lead to that person's arrest. The bombs, which were later defused by law enforcement, were placed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night before then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Arkansas passes ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies

Arkansas will ban all abortions except in medical emergencies as of August under legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday, a measure that will be the nation's strictest abortion regulation if it is not overturned in court. The abortion restriction, like many others passed in Republican states in recent years, is part of a conservative effort to prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)