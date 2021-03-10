Left Menu

Reuters World News Summary

Exclusive: Quad nations meeting to announce financing to boost India vaccine output - U.S. official A first ever leaders' meeting of the Quad group of countries on Friday plans to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, a senior U.S administration official told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 05:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 05:22 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Exclusive: Biden North Korea review expected 'in next month or so' - senior U.S. official

The Biden administration's review of its policy towards North Korea is expected to be completed "within the next month or so," a senior official of the administration told Reuters on Tuesday while declining to say what direction it might take. The new administration, which took office in January, announced the review following former President Donald Trump's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which failed to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. Analysis: Japan's 'solidarity' quake tax may be model to foot pandemic bill

Japan is paying for the huge cost of rebuilding areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami with a special "solidarity" tax that could become a model to shoulder the much bigger spending needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Households are bearing the brunt of the bill, paying an extra 2.1% in income tax for 25 years through 2037. For those with annual taxable income of 10 million yen ($92,000), that equates to an extra 37,000 yen a year. Exclusive: Quad nations meeting to announce financing to boost India vaccine output - U.S. official

A first ever leaders' meeting of the Quad group of countries on Friday plans to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, a senior U.S administration official told Reuters. The financing agreements will be between the United States, Japan and others and focus particularly on companies and institutions in India manufacturing vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson, the official, who did not want to be identified by name, said. Russia's Sputnik V could be made in European Union after reported deals

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in western Europe after a deal to make it in Italy was signed by Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne. The agreement, which will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched, has been confirmed by both RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, and the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce. Mexico's landmark cannabis bill one step closer to becoming law

Two special committees of Mexico's Lower House of Congress late on Monday approved a draft bill to decriminalize marijuana and sent it on to the full chamber, bringing it a step closer to creating one of the world's largest markets for the drug. The bill, backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, would mark a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels. Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. Analysis: Lula’s revival suits Bolsonaro, but Brazil 2022 is a different match

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva first ran for president in 1989. Three decades later, the gravelly-voiced former union leader looks set for one more run at Brazil's top job after a Supreme Court judge quashed his convictions and restored his political rights. Second Myanmar official dies after arrest, junta steps up media crackdown

An official from deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) died in custody after he was arrested early on Tuesday, the second party figure to die in detention in two days, as security forces broke up street protests against the military junta. Police also cracked down on independent media, raiding the offices of two news outlets and detaining two journalists. Exclusive: 'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing orders

When Tha Peng was ordered to shoot at protesters with his submachine gun to disperse them in the Myanmar town of Khampat on Feb. 27, the police lance corporal said he refused. "The next day, an officer called to ask me if I will shoot," he said. The 27-year-old refused again, and then resigned from the force. Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she considered suicide.

