Left Menu

U.N. Security Council wrestles with threat of action over Myanmar coup

The election commission said the vote was fair. The Security Council issued a statement to the press last month voicing concern over the state of emergency imposed by the Myanmar military and calling for the release of all those detained, but stopped short of condemning the coup due to opposition from Russia and China.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 09:04 IST
U.N. Security Council wrestles with threat of action over Myanmar coup

The U.N. Security Council failed to agree on Tuesday on a statement that would have condemned the coup in Myanmar, called for restraint by the military and threatened to consider "further measures," though diplomats said talks would likely continue.

During an initial bid to finalize the text, China, Russia, India and Vietnam all suggested amendments late on Tuesday to a British draft, diplomats said, including removal of the reference to a coup and the threat to consider further action. Such statements by the 15-member body are agreed by consensus.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals. The military complained of fraud in a November election. The election commission said the vote was fair.

The Security Council issued a statement to the press last month voicing concern over the state of emergency imposed by the Myanmar military and calling for the release of all those detained, but stopped short of condemning the coup due to opposition from Russia and China. "Every member state has a role to play individually and collectively. Collectively, we are always looking for a strong voice and strong action from the Security Council," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters earlier on Tuesday.

More than 60 people have been killed and some 1,800 people detained in a crackdown on daily protests against the coup around the southeast Asian nation, an advocacy group has said. Dozens of journalists are among those arrested. The draft Security Council statement, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, called "on the military to exercise utmost restraint, emphasizes that it is following the situation closely, and states its readiness to consider possible further measures."

An independent U.N. human rights investigator on Myanmar and New York-based Human Rights Watch have called on the Security Council to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the junta. But in an effort to preserve council unity on Myanmar, diplomats said sanctions were unlikely to be considered any time soon as such measures would probably be opposed by China and Russia, who - along with the United States, France and Britain - are council veto powers.

The draft statement, which the council began discussing after a closed briefing on Friday on the situation, strongly condemned "the use of violence against peaceful protesters." It also have expressed "deep concern at violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including restrictions on medical personnel, civil society, journalists and media workers, and calls for the immediate release of all those detained."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moradabad Railway Division develops app for 'Kumbh Mela' pilgrims

The Moradabad Railway Division launched an app for pilgrims of Maha Kumbh Mela for their assistance. The mobile app provides information about trains and government guidelines on COVID-19. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, General Manager of Nort...

Mexico to rely heavily on Chinese vaccines

Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the ye...

Xbox latest update brings new toggles for FPS Boost and Auto HDR

Microsoft has released the March update for Xbox game consoles that brings an updated to the Xbox Accessories app as well as new features including backward compatible Auto HDR and FPS Boost settings.Ahead of the March 16 Xbox Wireless Head...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar security forces surround striking rail workers; U.N. fails to condemn coup

Myanmar security forces surrounded the staff compound of striking railway workers opposed to the military junta on Wednesday as ousted lawmakers appointed an acting vice president to take over the duties of detained politicians. In New York...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021