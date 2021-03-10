Left Menu

I am not in race to become Uttarakhand CM, says BJP MP Ajay Bhatt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand MP, Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday clarified that he is not in the race to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 09:50 IST
I am not in race to become Uttarakhand CM, says BJP MP Ajay Bhatt
BJP Uttarakhand MP Ajay Bhatt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand MP, Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday clarified that he is not in the race to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. BJP's Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar MP told ANI: "I am not in the race to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I will join the Legislature Party meeting whenever it is held next."

"We will abide by whatever our 'sangathan' decides. We all are workers of the BJP party. We will follow the decision of the party," he said. Bhatt added, "Trivendra ji was our Chief Minister and the next Chief Minister will also be ours. I will try to fulfill the responsibility given to me by the party. I will continue working for the party and will continue raising my voice for the welfare of the people."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya paving the way for leadership change in the state as the ruling BJP gears up for assembly elections next year. He also said that ruling party MLAs will meet at the state BJP office on Wednesday at 10 am.

"I have submitted my resignation as CM to the Governor today. The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now. Nine days are left for the completion of four years of my government," he said. Rawat had met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda late on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moradabad Railway Division develops app for 'Kumbh Mela' pilgrims

The Moradabad Railway Division launched an app for pilgrims of Maha Kumbh Mela for their assistance. The mobile app provides information about trains and government guidelines on COVID-19. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, General Manager of Nort...

Mexico to rely heavily on Chinese vaccines

Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the ye...

Xbox latest update brings new toggles for FPS Boost and Auto HDR

Microsoft has released the March update for Xbox game consoles that brings an updated to the Xbox Accessories app as well as new features including backward compatible Auto HDR and FPS Boost settings.Ahead of the March 16 Xbox Wireless Head...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar security forces surround striking rail workers; U.N. fails to condemn coup

Myanmar security forces surrounded the staff compound of striking railway workers opposed to the military junta on Wednesday as ousted lawmakers appointed an acting vice president to take over the duties of detained politicians. In New York...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021