Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases first list of candidates
A day after stitching an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Wednesday released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:13 IST
A day after stitching an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Wednesday released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.
On Monday, AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DMK, Congress walkout of Tamil Nadu Assembly during interim budget presentation
Revocation of ADD & CVD on Stainless Steel Raw Material will revive domestic downstream industries: All India Stainless Steel Pipes & Tubes Manufacturers Association
PM in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on Thursday to launch several projects
PM to address convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Friday
Cloud storage platform DigiBoxx launched in Tamil Nadu