Left Menu

No-confidence motion of Cong against Khattar govt taken up in Haryana Assembly

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:33 IST
No-confidence motion of Cong against Khattar govt taken up in Haryana Assembly

The motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government, brought by the main opposition Congress, was on Wednesday taken up in the Haryana Assembly, with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta reserving two-hour discussion on it.

After the end of the Question hour, the Speaker admitted the notice of no-confidence motion against the Council of Ministers.

''I have received no-confidence motion from the Leader of Opposition (Bhupinder Singh Hooda) and 27 other Congress MLAs,'' the Speaker said.

The notice was admitted by the Speaker and two hours were kept for discussion.

Hooda expressed want of confidence in the Haryana Ministry headed by Chief Minister M L Khattar.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

Talking to reporters after the day's proceedings in the state assembly ended on Friday, Hooda had said, ''The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.'' He had said the party needed to move a no-confidence motion because the BJP-JJP government has ''lost public confidence'' and the coalition government, ''betraying public opinion, is taking anti-people decisions one after the other''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trive...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivosaw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue ...

Madurai to impose Rs 200 fine on those not wearing masks

The Madurai district administration on Tuesday has ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs 200 on those not wearing masks in public places. A press release issued by the Madurai district collector reminded the people that the curfew has been...

R-Day violence: Man who assaulted cop with spear among two arrested

Two persons, including a 21-year-old man who assaulted a policeman on duty at Red Fort with a spear on January 26, has been arrested in connection with the violence at the historic monument, police said on Wednesday.With this, the total num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021