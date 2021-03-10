Left Menu

Renaming of cities jurisdiction of Centre: Maharashtra CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:38 IST
Renaming of cities jurisdiction of Centre: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said renaming of cities is the jurisdiction of the Centre and not state governments.

Thackeray made the statement in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, against the backdrop of the issue of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar.

The Shiv Sena, which has been a votary of the name change, is facing opposition from its ally Congress in Maharashtra.

The opposition BJP in the state has been attacking the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, claiming it was forsaking its old demands just to remain in power.

The civic polls in Aurangabad are due this year.

In a written reply to Yogesh Sagar (BJP)in the Assembly on Tuesday, Thackeray said ''renaming of cities is the jurisdiction of the Centre and not state governments''.

He said a detailed proposal for renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar wasreceived from the divisional commissioner on March 4, 2020.

Considering the legal background of the case, the opinion of the law and judiciary department is being sought, he said.

''After all the approvals are taken, the proposal of the Aurangabad divisional commissioner will be sent to the Centre,'' the CM said.

He said the revenue, forest and urban development departments had issued a notification for renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagaron November 9, 1995.

The notification was challenged by one Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed in the Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench. The petitions were quashed by the high court, he said.

On January 17, 1996, the Supreme Court ordered a status quo, Thackeray said in his written reply.

As per the decision of the state cabinet on June 26, 2001, the notification of November 9, 1995 was scrapped by the revenue/forest departments on September 6, 2001 and by the urban development department on October 10 2001, he said. PTI MR GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trive...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivosaw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue ...

Madurai to impose Rs 200 fine on those not wearing masks

The Madurai district administration on Tuesday has ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs 200 on those not wearing masks in public places. A press release issued by the Madurai district collector reminded the people that the curfew has been...

R-Day violence: Man who assaulted cop with spear among two arrested

Two persons, including a 21-year-old man who assaulted a policeman on duty at Red Fort with a spear on January 26, has been arrested in connection with the violence at the historic monument, police said on Wednesday.With this, the total num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021