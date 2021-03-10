Left Menu

'Amrit Mahotsav' will be celebrated to mark 75 yrs of India's Independence: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:05 IST
'Amrit Mahotsav' will be celebrated to mark 75 yrs of India's Independence: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday requested MPs and all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to mark India's 75 years of Independence, which will start from March 12 in Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Addressing the BJP's parliamentary party meeting, which was held almost after a year, Modi informed that the grand festival to commemorate the 75th year of Independence will be held at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks, he said.

The prime minister also gave a clarion call to the Members of Parliament that they should reach out to people and help in carrying out the COVID vaccination drive by the government, Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

''Prime Minister Modiji told MPs that they should act as a facilitator in the ongoing vaccination drive like by arranging vehicles for citizens to take them to the vaccination centers, helping in making arrangements at the vaccination centers and through other possible means,'' he said.

Modi also asked all public representatives to take part in 'Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Joshi said.

''The grand festival will be celebrated at 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks and will start from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat from March 12,'' he said.

The BJP's parliamentary party also passed a resolution applauding the prime minister for his able and effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi.

BJP president JP Nadda also addressed the party's parliamentary party meeting and said the party expanded its footprint and helped people during the pandemic, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Maha Home Minister

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing the latter of making a false allegation against him.Speaking in the Assem...

Orient coolers promote healthy fresh air during COVID

New Delhi India, March 10 ANINewsVoir Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its air coolers range with new models with the objective of providing - Fresh healthy air everywhere. Featur...

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council....

Doctors, restaurateurs urge Centre to remove smoking zones from public places

A group of doctors, cancer victims and restaurateurs has expressed concerns about passive smoking and urged the Centre to remove smoking zones from various public places.According to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Prohibition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021