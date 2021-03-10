Left Menu

Never imagined this, will make efforts to meet people's expectations: Uttarakhand CM-designate Tirath Singh Rawat

After he was elected as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader, chief minister-designate Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda for trusting him with the responsibility.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:35 IST
Never imagined this, will make efforts to meet people's expectations: Uttarakhand CM-designate Tirath Singh Rawat
Tirath Singh Rawat speaking to ANI in Dehradun on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

After he was elected as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader, chief minister-designate Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda for trusting him with the responsibility. "I want to thank PM Modi, BJP chief, Home Minister and Central leadership who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village. I had never imagined that I'd reach here. We will make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward work done in the last 4 years," Rawat told ANI.

Tirath Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party paving the way for him to take over as chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the top post.Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as chief minister at 4 pm today.Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources. Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Umpire's Call is needed as technology isn't 100 per cent accurate, says Nitin Menon

By Vishesh Roy It was in June last year that Nitin Menon was inducted in ICCs Elite Panel of Umpires, and in eight months time, the Indian official has managed to capture the imagination of cricket pundits with the discipline he showed in t...

Sports News Roundup: Rockies' power too much for Diamondbacks; Surging Jets hand Leafs third straight loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke Wea...

Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Maha Home Minister

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing the latter of making a false allegation against him.Speaking in the Assem...

Orient coolers promote healthy fresh air during COVID

New Delhi India, March 10 ANINewsVoir Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its air coolers range with new models with the objective of providing - Fresh healthy air everywhere. Featur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021