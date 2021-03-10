Left Menu

SGPC giving religious colour to farmers' protest: BJP's Harjit Singh Grewal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:46 IST
Senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal on Wednesday condemned the role being played by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an apex religious body of the Sikhs, in the ongoing farmers' agitation.

In a letter shot off to SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, the copy of which was released to media as well, Grewal took a strong note of her recent statements, wherein she had announced that for the convenience of farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, the SGPC has decided to set up temporary tin sheds and provide fans.

Reacting sharply to her statement, Grewal said, ''The prime role of the SGPC is to manage the affairs of the gurdwaras. Being a purely religious body, by getting involved into the farmers' agitation, which comprises farmers from all religions and castes, the SGPC is going completely against the mandate given to it under 'The Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925' and 'Punjab Act 8 of 1925'. Not only the SGPC is going beyond its brief by doing all this but is also giving the farmers agitation a religious colour, which is extremely unfortunate and uncalled for.'' Pointing out that Punjab has always been a volatile state, Grewal said, ''From a responsible person like you, who is holding an important chair of SGPC president, any such highly controversial statement can have serious repercussions, which could be extremely detrimental for the peace of Punjab.'' ''History will not forgive you for giving a religious colour to this agitation'', said Grewal, a former national secretary of the BJP, as he appealed to Kaur that SGPC should strictly desist from any such activity that brings disgrace to a religious institution and should completely stay away from the farmers' agitation.

On March 4, Kaur had also stated that the ongoing langar and moveable toilet facilities will continue to operate besides announcing that each family of the deceased farmers would be given Rs 1 lakh each as a mark of tribute towards their contribution in the struggle.

