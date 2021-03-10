Left Menu

Posters appearing to brand Mamata as 'outsider' surface in Nandigram

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:07 IST
Posters projecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an ''outsider'' surfaced in Nandigram on Wednesday, the high-profile constituency from where the TMC supremo is set to file her nomination for the assembly polls during the day.

The posters with 'Nandigram-Medinipur wants the son of the soil and not outsiders' written on them in Bengali were put up in the assembly constituency.

Banerjee is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in the Nandigram seat that will go to poll on April 1 in the second phase.

Addressing a party workers' meeting on Tuesday, she had said her decision to contest from Nandigram was prompted by the love for the local people.

Banerjee also said those who have ''bowed in front of outsiders'' are insulting the Nandigram movement by playing the communal card.

Adhikari has often called himself ''bhoomiputra'' (son of the soil) while seeking to get back at the TMC supremo who has been targeting the BJP with the ''party of outsiders'' barb.

The TMC turncoat has announced that if he is not able to defeat the TMC supremo by 50,000 votes he will quit politics.

Adhikari on Wednesday took out a rally in Nandigram where he will inaugurate a BJP's office for the election.

Banerjee is expected to perform puja at a temple here and will hold a foot march before filing her nomination in Haldia.

The TMC supremo had on Tuesday paid her reverence at a local Mazar, popular among members of the minority community here, and then offered prayers at 'Maa Chandi' temple nearby.

Adhikari is likely to file his nomination on Friday as a BJP candidate for the assembly polls.

